Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03.
In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $776,009. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
