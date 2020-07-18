Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.03.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,070 shares of company stock valued at $776,009. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

