Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.