Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. Equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Codexis by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Codexis by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Codexis by 37.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

