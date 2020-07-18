Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,655,000 after buying an additional 82,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after buying an additional 199,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,314,000 after buying an additional 131,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after buying an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,206,000 after buying an additional 410,947 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.