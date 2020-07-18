Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $46.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

