Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total transaction of $935,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,603.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,013,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,006,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,551 shares of company stock worth $109,793,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

CRM opened at $188.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

