CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $133.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEO. UBS Group upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DBS Vickers raised CNOOC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered CNOOC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNOOC has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $111.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNOOC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNOOC by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CNOOC by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

