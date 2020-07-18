Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,341 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

