Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

