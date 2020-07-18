Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.06 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

