Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

