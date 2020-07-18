Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,576.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,448.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

