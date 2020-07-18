Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.