Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFJ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 14.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 191,944 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the first quarter worth about $1,809,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 170,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,385,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,934,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 129,602 shares during the period.

Shares of NFJ opened at $11.71 on Friday. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

About Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

