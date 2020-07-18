Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT opened at $6.73 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $764.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on RWT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

