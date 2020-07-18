Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $304.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

