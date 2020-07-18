Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.