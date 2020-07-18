Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

