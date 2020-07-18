Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PHT opened at $7.67 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.