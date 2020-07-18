Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,220 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

