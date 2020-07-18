Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $261.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.