Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,997 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura cut their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

