CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Pacific Investment Management Sells 124,578 Shares

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 780,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

