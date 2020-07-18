CleanTech Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Trading Down 39%

CleanTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD)’s stock price traded down 39% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 206 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

CleanTech Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing.

