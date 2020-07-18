Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Clarus in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CLAR opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clarus has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

