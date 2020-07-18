Clark Davey Buys 183,068 Shares of Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) insider Clark Davey bought 183,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$80,549.92 ($55,171.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. Redflex Holdings has a 12 month low of A$0.32 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of A$0.69 ($0.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87.

About Redflex

Redflex Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides automated traffic enforcement products and services in the North America, Australia, and internationally. The company offers outsourced traffic enforcement programs; develops and manufactures a range of digital photo enforcement solutions, including red light cameras, speed cameras, and school bus stop arm camera systems; and owns and operates networks of digital speed and red-light cameras.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Redflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.