Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Saturday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Civista Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.29 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $229.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

