Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFG stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.