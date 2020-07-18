Citigroup Reiterates Neutral Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 394.25 ($4.85).

BP stock opened at GBX 309.30 ($3.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £310.64 ($382.28). Insiders purchased a total of 296 shares of company stock valued at $93,984 over the last quarter.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

