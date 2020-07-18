Citigroup Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,463 ($18.00) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,585.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,653.08. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 49.09.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

