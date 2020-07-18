Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 75,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

