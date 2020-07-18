Citigroup Lowers Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $30.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 73,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

