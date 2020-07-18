Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $733.00 to $843.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $746.21.

SHOP opened at $928.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.66. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,074.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Shopify by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

