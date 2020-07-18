Citigroup Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $450.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $246.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 70.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $707.19.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,085.75 and a 200 day moving average of $759.47. Tesla has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock valued at $19,064,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

