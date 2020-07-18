Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454,594 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $521,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 58.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,545,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,093 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

