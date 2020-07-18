Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 92.8% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 87,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 42,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citigroup by 78.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

