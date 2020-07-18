CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

CIT Group has increased its dividend by an average of 116.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CIT Group has a payout ratio of -28.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CIT Group to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

CIT Group stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.91. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

