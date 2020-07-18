Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after acquiring an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.