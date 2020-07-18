Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Decreased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

