Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $64,944,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

