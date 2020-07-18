Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after buying an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

