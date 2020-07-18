Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CINF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

CINF stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,232,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 124,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

