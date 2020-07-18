Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.79.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,761.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

