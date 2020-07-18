Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $135,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,457.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.