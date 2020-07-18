Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $108,220.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, July 7th, Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $279,150.00.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $17,177,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 32.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,030,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.