Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

CIEN opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,035. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

