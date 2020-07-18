Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDTX. ValuEngine lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 894,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 330,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 119,970 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 575,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 368,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 68,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

