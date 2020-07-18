CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Shane Weir Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Director Shane Weir acquired 30,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$593,630.

Shane Weir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Shane Weir acquired 20,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$9,200.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Shane Weir acquired 10,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Shane Weir acquired 10,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

CIBT Education Group stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.03.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.22 target price on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

