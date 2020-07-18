CIBC Upgrades Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.30 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.60.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of CS opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of $396.05 million and a PE ratio of -8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

