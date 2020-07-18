CIBC Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$26.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on CAE from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.88.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at C$19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.30.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.